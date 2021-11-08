(WHDH) — Authorities have launched an investigation after a young girl bit into a piece of Halloween candy and cut her mouth on an Exacto blade, officials said.

Deputies responding to a report of a piece of candy that had been tampered with in Riverview, Florida, on Friday night spoke with the mother of an 8-year-old girl who said her daughter suffered an injury to her mouth after biting into a 100 Grand bar that she had picked up while trick-or-treating on Halloween, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl’s mother told deputies that she found part of an Exacto blade in the chocolate, which was wrapped and sealed before her daughter attempted to eat it.

“It is despicable that someone would tamper with a child’s Halloween candy for their own cruel enjoyment,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “As we continue to investigate this incident, we are reminding all parents of the importance of checking over every piece of candy your child received while trick-or-treating before letting them eat it. There is no such thing as being too cautious when it comes to the safety of our children.”

A trick-or-treater in Ohio last week also found a sewing needle in their KitKat, authorities said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)