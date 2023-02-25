BOSTON (WHDH) - As Boston residents bundled up amid bone-chilling temperatures on Saturday, a sure-fire sign of spring was underway in South Boston.

Sullivan’s Castle Island was coated in snow as it opened for the season, drawing a steady stream of die-hard fans who make their way to the landmark hot dog stand’s first day every year.

Kate Kelly called the annual trip to Sullivan’s “the first glimpse of spring.”

Robyn Carson said her vanilla milkshake was frozen.

“We come every year, it’s family tradition,” Carson said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)