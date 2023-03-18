BOSTON (WHDH) - The cold and windy weather didn’t stop a huge crowd of thousands of area residents from descending on South Boston for the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade since the pandemic to complete its full traditional route.

Mayor Michelle Wu and Gov. Maura Healey were among the local leaders taking part in the parade, which drew revelers decked out in green to line the route from West Broadway to Dorchester Street.

Congressman Stephen Lynch was also on hand as the confetti was flying around the parade route.

The Boston Police Department would like to thank everyone who came out to enjoy the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston. The members of the community who celebrated responsibly made the festive day memorable for all. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 19, 2023

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)