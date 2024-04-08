BENNINGTON, NY (WHDH) — Despite cloudy skies, it was very apparent when Monday’s solar eclipse reached the moment of totality in upstate New York.

7NEWS Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner was in Bennington at his family’s dairy farm to take it all in .

Reiner said he could see the darkness come sweeping across the horizon prior to the moment of the eclipse, it appeared to be night time, and then several minutes later, daylight returned.

“It was certainly a sight to see,” Reiner said. “I didn’t notice much of a temperature drop because of the clouds … but the birds definitely quieted down during the time when the sun was eclipsed.”

