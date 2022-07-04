BOSTON (WHDH) - After a two-year hiatus, the Boston Pops will perform for a live audience for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Covid-19 is still a part of everyday life, Jayson Hill felt comfortable enough to bring his family to all the way up from New Jersey to enjoy the extravaganza.

“We’re pretty comfortable as long as we’re outside and there’s enough space between everybody,” said Hill. “We’re really excited to get to be here tonight and get to listen to some awesome music tonight.”

Others, citing super-spreader concerns, are opting to treat the concert as a masks-on affair.

“I know we’re able to wear masks or not wear masks but i’m still going to wear a mask because I caught covid once and i’m not going to catch it again,” said Erick Cannon “|At least try not to.”

Massachusetts’ Covid cases were on the decline throughout the month of June and for the most part, concert goers mere more preoccupied trying to find a seat close to the stage than they were potentially catching Coronavirus.

“This has been our first summer to have a big vacation out of state so we’re very excited to get to be here,” said Jayson Hill.

