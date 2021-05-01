Despite new guidance, some towns maintaining mask mandate

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Although Gov. Charlie Baker relaxed statewide guidelines for wearing masks on Friday, some cities and towns are sticking to their stricter policies for now.

Brookline will keep requiring people to wear masks outside after Baker’s new guidelines said they do not have to be worn when people can appropriately distance. Town officials said the current guidelines will stay in place at least until the next meeting of the local advisory council on public health.

People on the street in Brookline Saturday said they backed the stricter town policy for now.

“I’m in favor the mask mandate because I’m just not quite ready to give it up yet,” said Sharon Matthews.

“I just feel better safe than sorry,” said Ben Weber.

“They’re just trying to be super cautious,” said Joan Liem. “We’ve been wearing it this long, it’s not a big deal. Although I’m ready to give it up, really ready to give it up.”

