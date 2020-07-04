Despite pandemic, Pops performers excited for Fourth of July concert

BOSTON (WHDH) - While the musicians of the Boston Pops wish they could be playing live as they usually do on July Fourth, they’re happy to still be in the picture as Boston’s celebration goes virtual.

“I’m excited of course, that we still get to stay in contact with our audience and host America’s birthday party, but terribly disappointed that we are not doing live,” said Pops conductor Keith Lockhart.

Because of the pandemic, Lockhart has been orchestrating from home, coming up with a program of clips from past shows and new recorded material.

“We thought very hard about how to do this show,” Lockhart said. We have a great library of wonderful performances and they gave us an A-list of performers who were joining us.”

The show will include a performance of “Summon The Heroes,” the John Williams-penned music for the 1996 Olympics that the Pops recorded this spring and is being dedicated to essential workers. And Lockhart will accompany acclaimed local gospel singer Renese King on the piano.

“It’s kind of surreal when I think of the opportunities that I’ve had to perform with him,” King said.

The show starts tonight at 8 p.m. on WHDH-TV, Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio.

