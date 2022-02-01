FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Bill Belichick coached the “GOAT” for the 20 seasons he spent in New England and while tensions ran hot sometimes, the two always stayed focused on the game.

The Belichick-Brady relationship will likely go down as the greatest coach and quarterback tandem in NFL history. That relationship began with Bill Belichick taking a late-round flyer on the overlooked prospect out of Michigan.

In 2001, Belichick further validated his belief in Brady when naming the then 2nd-year quarterback the starter for the rest of the season over the returning Drew Bledsoe — the rest, as they say, is history.

Brady helped change Belichick’s coaching reputation by putting him in the discussion as the best coach in football just a few years after being fired in Cleveland.

For the next decade, Brady and Belichick continued to excel and broke through in 2015 with a win in Super Bowl 49. In that 2014 season, some cracks in the foundation did begin to show with Belichick publicly mentioning Brady’s age and contract around the drafting of Jimmy Garoppolo, and deflecting questions to Brady on his handling of game balls in “Deflategate.”

In 2019, speculation grew about Brady’s frustration with the handlings of his trainer Alex Guerrero, his contract, as well as concerns around the Patriots roster, ultimately ended a 20 year run in New England.

“He was a great mentor for me for a long time and enjoyed my time in New England,” Brady said at a press conference in Tampa Bay. “We handled everything as gracefully as we could and it was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at and things worked out the best for all of us.”

Belichick continues to chase Don Shula as the winningest coach of all time while Brady has already eclipsed his competition for winningest QB.

