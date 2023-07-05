BOSTON (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of area residents gathered on the Esplanade for the annual Boston Pops Fourth of July Spectacular Tuesday, braving periods of driving rain to see the Pops and a slate of special guests take the stage.

The show began around 8 p.m. and wrapped up with its annual fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.

Along the way, R&B icons En Vogue belted their hits alongside the legendary Boston Pops.

Country duo LoCash also helped celebrate America’s Birthday, hitting the stage after taking in the Red Sox earlier in the day.

“Man, we’re going to bring some energy tonight. We’re going to work the stage a little bit, get everybody’s hands up,” member Preston Brust told 7NEWS before the LoCash set. “We might crowd surf a bit.”

This year’s program was put together to highlight the diversity of America. Among acts, it included a portion marking the 25th anniversary of the musical Ragtime.

Broadway leading lady Mandy Gonzalez performed classics from Lin-Manuel Miranda musicals.

Legendary composer and former Boston Pops conductor John Williams was also honored with some of his iconic movie scores.

The US Military, as always, featured through the show before the epic, ear-ringing finale of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

Concertgoer James Barnes said he had been waiting for the show since Monday afternoon.

“We were overnight in the pouring rain,” he said. “I survived.”

Reisa Volkert said she has been attending the Fireworks Spectacular since 1976.

“We’re celebrating our country,” Volkert said. “We are celebrating the people who protect our country.”

Part of a military family, Volkert said the festivities are “very important” to her.

“We’re known for being patriotic and being here no matter what kind of weather we have,” said Maryann Rollings of Bolton, Mass.

Within the crowd, one woman was celebrating what will be a special Fourth of July as she applies to become a US citizen.

“This is very special for me and now I can say proudly, ‘I’m going to be an American,’” said Marites Myers.

Even with a downpour, Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart, performing in his 28th show, said he knew there’s no place he or the crowd would rather be.

“There are people who are in this crowd, the red white and blue crew, who have been coming for longer than I’ve been doing it,” he said. “There are people who predate me by a decade or so and it’s really kind of amazing to see.”

