Despite warm weather, Bostonians cover up to prevent coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite temperatures in the 60s Monday, many Bostonians were covering up their faces in line with guidelines from Mayor Marty Walsh intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s really hard to run with it on such a beautiful day, but we all need to do our part,” said Alison Bradley, who was jogging while wearing a mask.

“I tried to fashion a mask to protect other people around me,” said Boston Common-goer Colin Fadzen, who revealed his mask was made from a pair of boxer briefs.

On Sunday, Walsh encouraged all residents to cover their faces anytime they’re outside the house. Walsh is strengthening the guidelines as coronavirus cases are expected to surge this week.

In addition, sports fields and courts at city parks are locked up and beach parking lots are shut down. Walsh said separation is necessary to fight the virus.

Walsh has also set a curfew, asking residents to stay inside from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“I don’t feel it’s going too far at all,” Walsh said. “You have 239 people in Massachusetts who died because of the coronavirus, not including today, you have 10,300 in the U.S., 71,000 worldwide. This isn’t much to ask people to try and keep people healthy, safe and alive.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)