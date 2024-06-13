(CNN) — Heavy rainfall will swamp South Florida for a third day in a row on Thursday, threatening more destructive flooding after Wednesday’s storms transformed roads into canals and caused water to seep into homes.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties after dangerous flooding immobilized the operations of critical infrastructure on Wednesday, including major interstates, roadways, schools and airports.

Six to more than 20 inches of rain has deluged South Florida since Tuesday morning. While the state is no stranger to drenching rain, heavy rain events are getting even heavier as the world warms due to fossil fuel pollution.

More than 8 million people are under flood alerts Thursday, including Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Naples. Another 4 to 8 inches of widespread rain is expected Friday, but it’s possible some spots record nearly a foot of rain.

Severe flooding in Hallandale Beach – located just north of Miami – submerged cars up to their windshields in some places, forcing some drivers to abandon their stalled-out vehicles and wade to safety.

A family lost their young son during the storm Wednesday, but were later reunited with the help of police who found the child, Hallandale Beach officials said.

Resident Kait Madrigal spent five hours stuck in her car Wednesday after it became suddenly surrounded by floodwaters on her way to work near Hollywood, Florida, she told CNN. She was able to park on the sidewalk to get to higher ground but began to panic as the water rose and cars began to stall out around her.

“If I was to open my car door, I would’ve just had a ton of water rushing in. I would’ve been out of luck big time,” the 25-year-old said.

After hours of unrelenting rain, Madrigal waded through the water and was able to find a possible exit route. Fearing she may become trapped all night, she drove out and was able to get home safely, she said.

Several local officials have warned against trying to drive through murky floodwaters and are urging storm-weary South Floridians to stay home. Most flood-related drownings occur when cars unknowingly drive into deep water, the Florida Department of Highway Safety said.

Fort Lauderdale, where the mayor declared a local state of emergency, received its entire average June rainfall of around 9.5 inches in just 24 hours Wednesday.

Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport led the nation with the most flights canceled or delayed Wednesday, with more than 1,200 disruptions. The air travel woes are expected to continue through the end of the workweek.

In Broward County, the severe storms prompted school officials to postpone the demolition of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building where a gunman killed 17 people in 2018.

Many South Florida residents had only just finished repairing their homes after catastrophic flooding in April 2023, only to find water lapping at their doorsteps Wednesday.

Anna Rysedorph, a resident of the Broward County neighborhood of Edgewood, prepared for the worst as water circled her ankles in her home.

“I put the dogs in, I’m all packed up. I pretty much got everything in bins and we’re ready to go,” Edgewood resident Anna Rysedorph told CNN affiliate WSVN Wednesday. “My husband’s like ‘Don’t panic, don’t panic,’ but you know, I’m not gonna be caught unprepared.”

Significant flood risk Thursday

Considerable flooding is likely across the southern Florida Peninsula on Thursday and Friday as multiple rounds of torrential downpours fueled by a firehose of tropical moisture from parts of the Caribbean drench the area.

Just a quarter inch of rain could trigger flash flooding in extremely soaked areas, the Weather Prediction Center warned Thursday morning. Several inches of rainfall are likely to fall once storms develop Thursday afternoon, almost guaranteeing flash flooding.

A level 3 of 4 risk of flooding rainfall is in place Thursday in South Florida, including the greater Miami area, where 10 to 20 inches of rain have fallen since Tuesday.

Friday will also be another drenching day for South Florida, even as the robust tropical moisture fueling the soaking storms slowly starts to shift out of the area. All told, multiple locations could end up with more than two feet of rain Tuesday through Friday.

Wet weather is likely to continue over the weekend, just not to the severity of the past several days. But even the light-to-moderate rainfall rates of typical June showers and thunderstorms could cause additional flooding issues and prevent ongoing flooding from receding.

If there’s any silver lining, it’s the rain is beneficial to areas suffering through drought. Half of Florida is experiencing abnormal dryness or drought conditions, with the worst drought centered in the bull’s-eye for the heaviest rain, according to the US Drought Monitor.

