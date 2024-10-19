DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police Detective Lieutenant assigned to the Karen Read case has been transferred to a temporary assignment in the Division of Investigative Services, officials announced.

Det. Lt. Brian Tully, who was previously the unit commander of the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, was reassigned after Col. Noble “conducted an initial review and believes this decision is in the best interest of the Department’s public safety mission.”

Tully will continue to be available to assist the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office with any cases in which he was previously involved. He remains the subject of an ongoing internal affairs investigation.

