Detail officer credited with helping nab 2 suspects in brazen Boston bank robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police detail officer is being credited with helping to nab two men accused in a brazen armed robbery at a Boston bank on Saturday.

An officer on detail outside the Rockland Trust Savings Bank on Truman Parkway said he saw a masked man holding a gun in the bank around 1:35 p.m., police said.

After the man gestured for the teller to fill a bag with money and then fled on foot, the officer gave chase while providing a description of the suspect and updates on his location.

When other officers stopped the man, identified as Paul Whooten, 56, he was allegedly found with a fake gun and a bag of money.

Richard Berger, 55, who was seen driving away from the bank at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic, was arrested on a charge of intent to rob while armed.

Bothe are slated to be arraigned Monday in West Roxbury District Court.

