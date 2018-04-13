Details emerge about Yarmouth suspect’s criminal history

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Thomas Latanowich, the suspect accused of murdering Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon, has a criminal record that goes back years and the Cape and Islands District Attorney said it will all be reviewed.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said Latanowich had just served four to five years in state prison for gun charges. Despite being arrested more than 100 times, Latanowich was out on probation when he allegedly killed Gannon.

The state’s probation department said Latanowich’s probation conditions included random drug screenings, a mental health evaluation, anger management programming, a stay away-no contact order and he had to maintain employment. When Latanowich did not show up for a home visit and drug test, a warrant was issued.

Police said Gannon was serving the arrest warrant at a home in Marstons Mills when he was shot and killed by Latanowich. Gannon’s K-9 partner, Nero, was wounded.

Latanowich’s past arrests include one in 2016 for allegedly strangling a pregnant woman. In 2010, he faced gun and drug charges. In 2007, when he was 18 years old, he was arrested on drug charges. One of the cases dismissed against Latanowich last year involved former state chemist Annie Dookhan.

“People get sentenced, people finish their sentence, they get out,” said O’Keefe, when asked why Latanowich was out on probation despite all the arrests.

