Detectives comb for clues after body found near Salvation Army bin in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Detectives spent Tuesday combing for clues outside of a Salvation Army facility in Worcester after a body was found next to a donation bin less than 24 hours earlier.

Authorities have not identified the victim and they have not yet deemed the suspicious death a homicide.

Officers responding to the area of 72 Cambridge St. around 10 a.m. on Monday found a deceased individual, according to the Worcester Police Department.

A man who first notified police of the body said he could see what appeared to be a female stabbing victim on the ground near a dumpster.

“It was a horrific scene,” the man, who did not show his face on camera, told 7News. “You couldn’t even recognize her face. She was stabbed a bunch of times.”

The body was removed and turned over to the state medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was expected to take place Tuesday.

Police have not commented on the nature of the victim’s death and it’s not clear if natural causes or foul play is to blame.

Detectives could be seen digging through piles of evidence late Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday. A tow truck was called to the scene to move around donation bins.

Additional information is expected to be released upon the completion of the autopsy.

An investigation is ongoing.

