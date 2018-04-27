HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Four alleged drug dealers are off the streets of Haverhill following the execution of a search warrant, police said.

Detectives searching a home on Harrison Street Thursday seized $99,000 in illegal drug proceeds, two handguns and suspected fentanyl.

The discovery led to the arrest of four suspects that police referred to as “dangerous.”

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Haverhill police wrote, “A word of caution to those who continue to peddle death to our citizens, we will find you and bring you to justice.”

