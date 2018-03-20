Detectives: Woman charged in crash that killed 6-year-old boy hit gas instead of brake

DEDHAM (WHDH) - A woman accused of hitting and killing a 6-year-old boy in Westwood pleaded not guilty Tuesday to motor vehicle homicide charges in Dedham District Court.

Anne Marie McInnis, 20, of Westwood, is charged in the Nov. 2017 death of first-grader Eddie Thompson. Thompson was in the crosswalk on Pond Street with his dad, sister and dog when authorities say McInnis crashed into them.

Police say the young boy was lodged between McInnis’ tire and bumper. He did not survive the crash. Thompson’s father suffered brain damage and has reportedly told investigators that he does not remember the day of the crash.

“I was going down the street and the sun was in my eyes. I didn’t see them in the road. When I did, I hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and I hit them,” McInnis allegedly told detectives after the crash.

Crash reconstruction specialists found solar glare wasn’t to blame. Instead, they believe McInnis didn’t slow down at the crosswalk, hit the wrong pedal and hit another car while trying to veer away.

“The McInnis family’s heart goes out to the Thomson family. There is two families whose lives were changed forever. Wish we could turn back the clock,” defense attorney Hugh Curran said.

A judge ordered McInnis to stay away from the Thompson family and to not get behind the wheel of a car. She is due back in court in May.

