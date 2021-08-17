SEASIDE, Calif. (WHDH) — Detectives wore Levi’s jeans in honor of a single mother murdered 40 years ago during the arrest of her suspected killer in Seaside, California on Saturday night.

On Oct. 15, 1981, deputies responded to the residence of 30-year-old Sonia Carmen Herok Stone in the Carmel Point area of Monterey County and discovered that she had been murdered, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stone lived alone with her young daughter and worked as a merchandiser for Levi Strauss Company at the time of her death.

Detectives identified Stone’s neighbor, Michael Scott Glazebrook, then 25, as a suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

The case went to trial in 1983 and resulted in a hung jury. The district attorney’s office decided not to retry the case.

In late 2020, Monterey County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Deputy District Attorney Matt L’Heureux re-examined the Stone case and discovered that there were several pieces of evidence that could likely be tested using modern DNA technology.

The items were sent to the Department of Justice DNA lab for testing.

Detectives also obtained a search warrant for a new sample of Glazebrook’s DNA, which was not hard to obtain as he still lives and works in Monterey County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office says they were informed that evidence from the Stone crime scene matched Glazebrook’s DNA profile.

Detectives conducted surveillance at Glazebrook’s residence in Seaside on Saturday and as he drove away from his home around 8 p.m., he was stopped and taken into custody without incident.

In honor of Stone, all detectives wore Levi’s jeans during the arrest of Glazebrook.

The now 65-year-old is facing a murder charge and being held on high bail.

