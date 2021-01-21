Detention hearing set for Malden man charged in connection with Capitol riot

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man arrested in connection with the United States Capitol riot is set to face a judge Thursday.

Mark Sahady, 46, has a detention hearing scheduled in Boston federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

He initially appeared before a judge Tuesday and was ordered held without bail on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Suzanne Ianni, a 59-year-old Natick town meeting member, is also facing the same charges after authorities say photographs of her and Sahady showed them together inside the Capitol.

She was able to leave the courthouse Tuesday and has been ordered to stay away from the State House and protests.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)