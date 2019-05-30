Devastated NH family says beloved pet chinchillas were stolen while they were away

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire family is turning to the public for help in tracking down a pair of pet chinchillas that they see were stolen during a house break-in on Memorial Day Weekend.

Shannon Lee Duval-Grooms, of Merrimack, says Millie and Chilly were taken from their home on Pollard Road at some point between noon on Sunday and 5 p.m. on Monday.

Duval-Grooms, and her 6-year-old daughter, Shane, are devastated to know the exotic furry animals were stolen right out of their cages.

The family thinks the chinchilla thief is someone who is familiar with their home and knew they would be away.

They have since started to circulating flyers in an effort to track down Millie and Chilly.

The Merrimack Police Department is investigating the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-424-3774.

