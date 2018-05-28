‘Devastating’: Fire tears through home in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive blaze ripped through a home in Plymouth Monday morning, quickly reducing it to rubble.

Firefighters could be seen working to extinguish the flames as they shot through the roof of a home on Bourne Road.

The fire started at around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters say when they got to the home, it was completely engulfed in flames.

Two people were home when the blaze broke out. One person suffered minor burn injuries in the roaring fire, officials said.

“It’s devastating,” said neighbor Michell Fischer. “It’s a huge loss.”

As of Monday afternoon, smoke could still be seen rising from the home’s charred remnants.

Michelle Fisher, whose best friend lived in the now-destroyed home, was able to recover a memory book from the ashes.

“It’s huge. It would be her only memories,” Fisher said. “Twenty years in a house like this. At least we salvaged something.”

Cars parked near the home were also damaged by the intense heat from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

