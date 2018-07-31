RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A developer has announced plans to tear down a historic building in Vermont and replace it with a Starbucks.

The Rutland Herald reports the budget for transforming the former Rutland Royal’s Hearthside restaurant into the coffee chain is estimated at $3 million.

Detroit-based developer Alrig USA says it looked into alternatives other than demolition, but the property’s configuration does not work with its plans.

It’s unclear exactly how old the building is. While city records show the property was built in 1900, the state Register of Historic Places lists the building’s construction at around 1800.

The state’s architectural historian says it’s unlikely he will review the project because it is a private development.

The Rutland Historical Society says it will not be involved in the project in an official capacity.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)