BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A little bit of Hollywood is set to come to Braintree in the form of a new movie studio, developers recently announced.

The project by RISE Development will be called “Banner Park” and will have everything from sound stages, to production bays to office spaces.

Developers have said they are excited about the location, which is just 20 minutes from Logan Airport.

“I think this is going to create a great boom for the economy here, for the creativity of the economy and also for the state of Massachusetts as well,” said RISE Development Founder Herby Duverne.

Developers have said the new studio will bring job opportunities. They also said they hope the new state-of-the-art facilities will attract more film productions to Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)