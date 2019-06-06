Device found in women’s locker room at former John Hancock headquarters

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a device was found in the women’s locker room of the John Hancock company’s former headquarters in the Seaport, officials said.

It was found in the women’s locker room at the company’s former home on Congress Street.

The insurance giant has since moved to a new location in the Back Bay, but it appears the device was in place when the Seaport building was still being used.

An employee reportedly found a monitor, like a TV screen, in a facilities room, and it’s believed that the monitor was directly connected to a live feed from the women’s locker room.

Hancock officials told employees they do not believe images or sound were stored on that monitor, but they can’t be sure there isn’t a recording.

In a statement, a company spokesman said, “We were shocked and disappointed to learn about this serious invasion of privacy. Once we were alerted to the issue, we immediately launched an internal investigation…and are working with law enforcement to ensure whomever is responsible will be held accountable for this action.”

7News spoke with several Hancock employees, who didn’t want to talk on camera, but say they’re alarmed by the whole situation.

The company also told its employees it’s since checked the other offices in Boston, New Hampshire, and Ontario for devices in bathrooms and locker rooms and didn’t find anything in those locations.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)