Patriots safety Devin McCourty participates in ride-along with Boston police

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty participating in a ride-along with Boston police over the weekend. Courtesy Boston Police Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots safety Davin McCourty participated in a ride-along with Boston police over the weekend.

The longtime Patriot joined Boston police Officer Jorge Dias for a ride-along to “better understand and appreciate just how hard the men and women of #BPD work to keep our city safe,” according to a post on the department’s Twitter page that featured photos of McCourty with Boston residents.

Police added, “As you can see by the photos, the results were nothing but positive!!!”

.@Patriots Devin McCourty went on a ride-a-long with #BPD Officer Jorge Dias over the weekend to better understand and appreciate just how hard the men and women of #BPD work to keep our city safe and, as you can see by the photos, the results were nothing but positive!!! pic.twitter.com/p8cY7hRSc5 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 18, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)