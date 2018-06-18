Patriots safety Devin McCourty participates in ride-along with Boston police

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots safety Davin McCourty participated in a ride-along with Boston police over the weekend.
The longtime Patriot joined Boston police Officer Jorge Dias for a ride-along to “better understand and appreciate just how hard the men and women of #BPD work to keep our city safe,” according to a post on the department’s Twitter page that featured photos of McCourty with Boston residents.
Police added, “As you can see by the photos, the results were nothing but positive!!!”
