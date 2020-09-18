DeVos cancels trip to NH school after faculty member tests positive for coronavirus

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was scheduled to visit two New Hampshire schools to learn about their re-opening Friday, but one visit was canceled after a faculty member tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

DeVos visited Riddle Brook Elementary School in Bedford, New Hampshire and was scheduled to visit McKelvie Intermediate School as well, but a faculty member at McKelvie tested positive for the virus.

Students at the school have been asked to quarantine during contact tracing, officials said.

DeVos was visiting to learn about the schools’ use of distance learning and how they re-opened after early cases of the coronavirus.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)