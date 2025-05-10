WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Department of Homeland Security is providing new information about a wild arrest in Worcester on Thursday and blaming a city councilor for “pulling a political stunt and inciting chaos.”

In a statement Saturday, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “The target of this ICE operation was a violent criminal illegal alien, Ferreira de Oliveira. She was arrested by local police for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a pregnant victim. District Councilor for the City of Worcester Haxhiaj pulled a political stunt and incited chaos by trying to obstruct law enforcement. ICE officers and local police regained control of the situation and ICE arrest Ferreira de Oliveira.”

The statement continued, “The previous administration’s open border policies, allowed this criminal to illegally enter our country in August of 2022. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem this criminal is off our streets.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)