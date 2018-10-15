Diabetic boy selling pumpkins to raise funds for service dog

HOWARD CITY, Mich. (WHDH) — A diabetic boy in need in need of a service dog to help him lead a normal life is selling pumpkins to raise funds for a new four-legged friend.

Katrina Christensen recently shared photos of her son, Ian, selling his pumpkins and set up a fundraiser page on Facebook.

Christensen explained how 6-year-old Ian was diagnosed with diabetes when he was four. Because of his illness, he can’t ride the bus to school like other children.

“He wants to ride the school bus like his friends,” Christensen wrote. “Unfortunately, the district refused his request due to no one being trained on the bus in case of emergencies. This has devastated him. He decided he was going to raise money to get an alert dog so he can ride the bus!”

Ian has raised more than $16,000 out of $25,000 needed for the service dog through his hard work and the help of well-wishers online.

