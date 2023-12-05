WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Diamond Baseball Holdings will soon purchase a majority interest in the Worcester Red Sox, buying shares while keeping the WooSox front office team in place, the WooSox announced Tuesday.

Diamond owns and operates a series of minor league baseball teams around the country. Terms of the WooSox deal were not immediately shared.

Soon to be added to the company’s portfolio, the WooSox will remain the Triple-A affiliate to the Boston Red Sox and will continue to play at Polar Park in Worcester, according to Tuesday’s announcement.

In addition to the front office staff, locals Ralph Crowley, Larry Lucchino and Jim Skeffington Jr. are set to remain in the WooSox’ ownership group.

Crowly, who also serves as the CEO of Polar Beverages “will play an active local role on behalf of the Crowley family and the ownership group,” the WooSox said.

“At 78, and after 44 years in baseball, I believe it’s time to have a succession plan, one that assures a commitment to baseball and a commitment to Worcester,” Lucchino said in a statement.

“There is no organization more committed to Minor League Baseball than Diamond Baseball Holdings,” he later continued.

Lucchino thanked local leaders and community members in Worcester and beyond and said he is proud of what the WooSox team has accomplished to date.

In his own statement, Crowley said “the WooSox ownership group is proud of what we’ve set in motion and thrilled to now give DBH the reins.”

“Peter, Pat, and the team at DBH are committed to advancing our shared vision of excellent baseball and a standout fan experience for the Worcester community,” he said, referencing Diamond Baseball Holdings Executive Chairman and CEO Pat Battle and Peter Freund.

“Larry and I are grateful to the Red Sox organization for the continued partnership and look forward to more Red Sox baseball with DBH,” he continued.

The WooSox began play in Worcester in 2021, relocating the Red Sox’ Triple-A affiliate team from Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The newly-announced transaction to sell the majority of shares to Diamond Baseball Holdings is expected to be completed before the end of the year, according to the WooSox.

Diamond Baseball Holdings already counts the Red Sox’ Single-A affiliate Salem Red Sox in Virginia and Double-A affiliate Portland Sea Dogs in New Hampshire among its clubs, according to its website.

