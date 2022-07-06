CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridge Fire Department Dive Team recovered a priceless treasure after a diamond ring was lost in the Charles River over the weekend.

Lt. Stephen Capuccio said the Dive Team and Marine Unit were called to the Charlesgate Yacht Club Sunday where a woman reportedly dropped her diamond ring into the Charles.

Crews decided to attempt a recovery after the woman and her husband said they had a good idea of where the ring ended up and because the area was free of hazards.

Dive Team member Jeremy Marrache was then able to locate the ring within five minutes of entering the water, according to Capuccio. The ring was then returned to the couple, who expressed relief and thanked the crews involved.

The department also commended the work of all others involved, including Lt. Peter Melo and firefighters Eric Moore, Kevin Lawson, William Dusablon and Anthony Brooks.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)