WESTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Actor, author, and activist Diane Guerrero is heading back to her alma mater, Regis College.

Guerrero — known for her roles in “Orange Is the New Black” and “Jane the Virgin — will give the university’s commencement address Saturday.

Guerrero is sitting down with the school’s VP of Marketing and Communications to discuss her career after being a student at Regis.

Regis said the conversation will focus on the “importance of higher education for young adults as they start their careers.”

Guerrero is also well-known for her book, “In the Country We Love: My Family Divided.” The book describes her “personal story of the real plight of undocumented immigrants in this country,” according to the book’s publisher.

Her second book, “My Family Divided: One Girl’s Journey of Home, Loss and Hope,” is scheduled to be released in July.

