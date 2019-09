BOSTON (WHDH) - Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons were spotted in the Boston Public Garden on Tuesday, where they were filming scenes for an upcoming movie.

Keaton and Irons were filming scenes for “Love, Weddings and Other Disasters.”

@universalhub Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons at public gardens! pic.twitter.com/mCRVztKr5x — Sean M. Connolly (@SeanMConnolly) September 17, 2019

