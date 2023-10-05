(CNN) — Mourners gathered on the front steps of San Francisco City Hall Thursday to remember the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein at a funeral service.

Political leaders celebrated the life of the longtime California senator, who died last week at 90, at the afternoon memorial, highlighting her character and her legacy as a trailblazer for women in politics.

“Dianne, the women of America have come a long way, our country has come a long way and you helped move the ball forward and our nation salutes you,” said Kamala Harris, the United States’ first female vice president and a former California senator.

Feinstein was born in San Francisco and was the first female mayor of the city, a position she held for 10 years. She later served in the US Senate for more than 30 years.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Feinstein’s granddaughter Eileen Mariano also spoke at the memorial. In pre-recorded remarks, President Joe Biden remembered Feinstein as a “remarkable” person and a “kind and loyal friend.”

The Senate floor closed on Thursday so members could attend the service.

The memorial was closed to the public. While it had previously been relocated to the steps of city hall to allow greater attendance, Feinstein’s office announced Wednesday that the public would no longer be able to attend, citing “increased security.”

A live stream link for those unable to attend was provided.

The longtime senator was scheduled to be buried at a private, family-only ceremony following the service.

Californians paid their respects to the late senator on Wednesday as she lay in state at San Francisco City Hall.

A plane from the president’s military fleet carrying the body of Feinstein, accompanied by Pelosi, arrived in San Francisco on Saturday evening.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein’s seat on an interim basis, and she was sworn in on Tuesday.

