HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The inaugural Dick Hoyt Memorial “Yes You Can” Run Together is taking place in Hopkinton on Saturday, just days after the death of Rick Hoyt.

Rick was part of the father-son duo who were staples of the Boston Marathon for decades, and Team Hoyt is continuing to carry on their legacy.

Rick passed away earlier this week at the age of 61 due to complications with his respiratory system. There was some debate on whether the race should go on, as Rick was the race organizer, but the family decided to go forward as planned. Rick wanted to honor his father with this race, race organizers said.

Team Hoyt, with Dick pushing son Rick, who lived with cerebral palsy, finished the Boston Marathon 32 times together. They competed in their final marathon in 2014. Dick died at the age of 80 in 2021 of heart failure. The pair inspired others to believe in themselves, set goals and push the limits of what can be done.

We’re going to do our best to make him proud of the work he’s done to honor his dad, his family, all those who have been inspired by the Hoyt’s,” Dave McGillivray said. “The duos that compete across this country and around the world because of what they did in their lifetime and the legacy that they have left.”

The starting line of the race is in Hopkinton at Marathon Elementary School, and the 5K distance is the same as the first race Team Hoyt ran together in 1977. The race route also takes the runners past the statue memorial for the father-son duo.

