Dick’s Sporting Goods removing guns from 125 stores

(WHDH/CNN) — Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Tuesday that it plans to stop selling guns in 125 of its stores.

Starting around August, the retailer will replace the guns and select hunting items with other sporting gear, according to CEO Ed Stack.

Stack’s decision to strip the stores of firearms comes amid declining sales and stricter purchasing policies.

In 2018, Stack announced it would ban sales of assault-style weapons after it was revealed that the school shooting suspect in Parkland, Florida, had purchased a weapon from Dick’s.

The company also stopped sales of high-capacity magazines and guns to anyone under 21.

