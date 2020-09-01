Dictionary.com adds Black, as it refers to a person, in massive update around definitions that reflect culture, identity, and race

(CNN) — “Afro-Latinx.” “Deadname.” “Janky.” These are just some of the many terms now on Dictionary.com.

The dictionary website announced an update of more than 15,000 entries, refining and adding terms specifically related to race, identity, sexual orientation, and mental health.

“The work of a dictionary is more than just adding new words. It’s an ongoing effort to ensure that how we define words reflects changes in language—and life,” said John Kelly, a senior editor at Dictionary.com, in a news release.

“Among our many new entries are thousands of deeper, dictionary-wide revisions that touch us on our most personal levels: how we talk about ourselves and our identities, from race to sexual orientation to mental health. Our revisions are putting people, in all their rich humanity, first, and we’re extremely proud of that.”

It capitalizes Black

The update includes the capitalization of Black, an increasingly popular move by many websites and news organizations as White America begins to reckon with race.

The website called the move “a mark of respect and recognition that’s in line with capitalizing other cultures and ethnicities.” It also added terms like Afro-Latina, Afro-Latino, Afro-Latinx, brownface, Filipina, Filipinx, Pinay, Pinoy and Pinxy.

It replaces ‘homosexual’

In the update, the word “gay” replaced “homosexual,” and “gay sexual orientation” replaced “homosexuality.” The decision was made to remove “the implication of a medical diagnosis, sickness, or pathology when describing normal human behaviors and ways of being,” Dictionary.com said in its release.

The website added other LGBTQ terms as well, including “ace,” “asexual,” “deadname” and “gender-inclusive.”

It updates language around suicide

Dictionary.com also updated its language around suicide — replacing its previous wording of “commit suicide” with “die by suicide” or “end one’s life.”

There were some fun additions, too, like the acronym “GOAT,” or greatest of all time, and “amirite” (the website used it in a sentence for convenience: “College admissions essays are exercises in creative writing, amirite?!”)

Here’s a look at more of the added terms:

ace: an asexual.

an asexual. Afro-Latina: of or relating to Black Latinas with African ancestry.

of or relating to Black Latinas with African ancestry. Afro-Latino: of or relating to Black Latinos with African ancestry.

of or relating to Black Latinos with African ancestry. Afro-Latinx: of or relating to Black Latinx with African ancestry (used in place of the masculine form Afro-Latino or the feminine form Afro-Latina).

of or relating to Black Latinx with African ancestry (used in place of the masculine form Afro-Latino or the feminine form Afro-Latina). alcohol use disorder: a chronic relapsing disorder characterized by alcohol abuse or dependence, as compulsive use of alcoholic beverages, the development of physical or psychological symptoms upon reducing or ceasing intake, and decreased ability to function socially and professionally.

a chronic relapsing disorder characterized by alcohol abuse or dependence, as compulsive use of alcoholic beverages, the development of physical or psychological symptoms upon reducing or ceasing intake, and decreased ability to function socially and professionally. amirite: an informal variant spelling of the phrase “am I right” used to elicit agreement or solidarity at the end of an observation, or used facetiously to undermine or mock the preceding observation.

an informal variant spelling of the phrase “am I right” used to elicit agreement or solidarity at the end of an observation, or used facetiously to undermine or mock the preceding observation. assistance animal: an animal that is able to provide physical or emotional assistance to a person living with a disability, as alerting a deaf person to the sound of a doorbell.

an animal that is able to provide physical or emotional assistance to a person living with a disability, as alerting a deaf person to the sound of a doorbell. biromantic: noting or relating to a person who is romantically attracted to people of two specific and distinct gender identities, as both men and women.

noting or relating to a person who is romantically attracted to people of two specific and distinct gender identities, as both men and women. brownface: imitation of a minority group member’s appearance, speech, traditional dress, etc., by a person who is not a member of that group.

imitation of a minority group member’s appearance, speech, traditional dress, etc., by a person who is not a member of that group. deadname: the previous name of someone who has changed that name, especially the pretransition first name of a trans person.

the previous name of someone who has changed that name, especially the pretransition first name of a trans person. dead white male: one of a group of white male writers, scientists, or other historical figures whose works have traditionally dominated the field or been a disproportionate part of the school curriculum in the West.

one of a group of white male writers, scientists, or other historical figures whose works have traditionally dominated the field or been a disproportionate part of the school curriculum in the West. DGAF: to not care at all (a euphemistic initialism used to indicate an indifferent or unbothered attitude, without explicit vulgarity).

to not care at all (a euphemistic initialism used to indicate an indifferent or unbothered attitude, without explicit vulgarity). ecoanxiety: anxiety caused by a dread of environmental perils, especially climate change, and a feeling of helplessness over the potential consequences for those living now and even more so for those of later generations.

anxiety caused by a dread of environmental perils, especially climate change, and a feeling of helplessness over the potential consequences for those living now and even more so for those of later generations. emotional labor: the sum of small acts performed by one person to make other people’s lives more pleasant and to protect them from negativity, including hiding the effort required to do so.

the sum of small acts performed by one person to make other people’s lives more pleasant and to protect them from negativity, including hiding the effort required to do so. Filipinx: of or relating to natives or inhabitants of the Philippines (used in place of the masculine form Filipino or the feminine form Filipina).

of or relating to natives or inhabitants of the Philippines (used in place of the masculine form Filipino or the feminine form Filipina). gender-inclusive: relating to or intended for any gender; gender-neutral.

relating to or intended for any gender; gender-neutral. GOAT: greatest of all time.

greatest of all time. jabroni: a stupid, foolish, or contemptible person; loser.

a stupid, foolish, or contemptible person; loser. janky: untrustworthy; disreputable.

untrustworthy; disreputable. MeToo: a social media hashtag of solidarity used by survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault in a public disclosure of a past or current personal experience in order to demonstrate the prevalence of abuse:

a social media hashtag of solidarity used by survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault in a public disclosure of a past or current personal experience in order to demonstrate the prevalence of abuse: Pinxy: of or relating to natives or inhabitants of the Philippines (used in place of the masculine form Pinoy or the feminine form Pinay); Filipinx.

of or relating to natives or inhabitants of the Philippines (used in place of the masculine form Pinoy or the feminine form Pinay); Filipinx. sharent: a parent who frequently shares such personal information on social media.

a parent who frequently shares such personal information on social media. swole: (especially of a man) very muscular.

(especially of a man) very muscular. techlash: a strong negative reaction or backlash against the largest technology companies, or their employees or products.

a strong negative reaction or backlash against the largest technology companies, or their employees or products. trans+: of or relating to people with gender expressions outside traditional norms, as transgender, genderqueer, agender, or nonbinary.

of or relating to people with gender expressions outside traditional norms, as transgender, genderqueer, agender, or nonbinary. Twitch: the proprietary name of a livestreaming video platform, primarily delivering video game content with audio commentary and concurrent online chat among viewers.

the proprietary name of a livestreaming video platform, primarily delivering video game content with audio commentary and concurrent online chat among viewers. whitesplain: (of a white person) to comment on the minority experience or explain racism to a person of color in a condescending or blaming way, as to point out accommodating behaviors that the victim of racism might have adopted to diffuse interracial conflict.

(of a white person) to comment on the minority experience or explain racism to a person of color in a condescending or blaming way, as to point out accommodating behaviors that the victim of racism might have adopted to diffuse interracial conflict. zhuzh: to make (something) more lively and interesting, stylish, or appealing, as by a small change or addition (usually followed by up).

