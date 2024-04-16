DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Barricades lined the perimeter of Dedham Superior Court Tuesday morning in preparation for the first day of the highly-anticipated Karen Read murder trial.

The crowds of supporters who have been committed to attending nearly two years of court hearings in the lead up to Read’s trial will have to stay 200 feet away starting when jury selection begins, the court ordered Monday.

Individuals will also be prohibited from using audio enhancing devices, like megaphones, while they are protesting.

Read has been vocal against prosecutors’ claims that she backed into her Boston Police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe outside of a Canton home owned by another Boston Police officer during a snowstorm in 2022 and left him to die.

She pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.

“I tried to save his life at 6 in the morning,” Read said outside the court after one hearing. “I was covered in his blood, I was the only one trying to save his life.”

One of the first orders of business at the trial will see the judge rule on a motion of whether Read’s attorneys can point to someone else who may have committed the crime.

The defense team hopes to call a forensic expert to testify that O’Keefe’s injuries were consistent with a beating and dog bites, not being struck by a car.

“By asking this court to prohibit the defense from introducing evidence that others had the motive, opportunity, and the means to attack John O’Keefe, the Commonwealth is essentially asking this court to prohibit Karen Read from being able to defend herself,” Read’s attorney David Yanetti said in court.

Another state motion centers on whether jurors should see comments made by Read while in custody, captured on a police bodycamera. In the video, Read is seen briefly before claiming that other people at the party caused O’Keefe’s injuries and death.

“We’re all in on the same joke, right?” Read says on the video. “My tail light is cracked and John was pulverized.”

The judge said the trial should take between six and seven weeks to try once a jury is selected and opening statements begin.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)