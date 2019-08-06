WILMINGTON, N.C. (WHDH) — Two North Carolina parents are hoping an app they designed will help keep kids accountable for their chores.

Christine and Peter Robicheau designed the Chorez app to make it easier for parents to track who’s doing what around the house.

“One of the problems with parents is, ‘Did the kids do their chores? They’re all checked off on the refrigerator, right?'” Peter Robicheau explained.

The app allows children to post before and after pictures of their task to prove they finished their chore.

“It really is just a minute or so of looking at the app and saying, ‘I approve this.’ You can look at the before and after picture to determine if it was done well,” Peter Robicheau said.

Parents can then pay their children for the work completed through the app.

“These cards basically allow you to send money back and forth like Venmo, or PayPal, or any of those, but within your families,” according to Peter Robicheau.

The app cost about $60 a year but it allows parents to split the cost with their kids, acting as a small tax taken out of their earnings.

There is also a free version of the app with fewer features.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)