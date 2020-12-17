‘Did you clear your car?’: Hingham police share photo of driver in snow-covered vehicle

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police are reminding the public to clear their vehicles before hitting the road.

In a post on Twitter, Hingham police shared a photo of a driver who was stopped for having too much snow on top of their vehicle.

“You cleared your driveway but did you clear your car?” the post read. “Clear the whole car before you go. It can be both dangerous & expensive.”

You cleared your driveway but did you clear your car? Clear the whole car before you go. It can be both dangerous & expensive. #MAsnow pic.twitter.com/ECpvD2cxGg — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) December 17, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)