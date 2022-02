GORHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A minor earthquake was registered in New Hampshire early Friday morning.

The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.9-magnitude earthquake in the area of Gorham just before 1 p.m.

This earthquake happened as snow fell in Northern New Hampshire.

No additional information was immediately available.

If you were in northern New Hampshire last night, you might have had a rumble to go along with the snow. Here's the information on a 2.9 earthquake that happened before 1am. #earthquake https://t.co/mam2KMkkgs — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) February 4, 2022

