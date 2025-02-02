YORK Harbor, Maine (WHDH) — For the third time in a week, the United State Geological Survey detected an earthquake off the coast of Maine that was felt in several neighboring states, including Massachusetts.

The latest quake occurred around 8 a.m. Sunday, registered a 2.0, and was centered about 13 miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine, according to the survey.

This comes after a 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook the coast of New England Monday morning, officials said.

The epicenter was pinpointed about 6 miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine.