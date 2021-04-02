Did you feel it? Agencies monitoring reports of shaking, ‘boom’ in southeastern Mass.

(WHDH) –The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service are monitoring reports that residents in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island felt shaking and heard a “boom” on Friday.

MEMA said it is unaware of any damage and has been in contact with the United States Geological Survey, which has reported no seismic activity in the area.

The National Weather Service also noted it hadn’t received any reports of seismic activity.

We have heard reports of people feeling shaking or hearing a “boom” type noise in parts of Southeast MA this AM. We are not aware of any damage & have been in contact with the @USGS which reports no seismic activity/earthquake. We continue to monitor for any potential impacts. https://t.co/4xCFWzq0Zf — MEMA (@MassEMA) April 2, 2021

At this time, we have not been notified by the @USGS that an earthquake occurred in SE MA/RI. The best place to find any information about recent quakes is here: https://t.co/97KL4k70Ct Should the USGS confirm an earthquake, you can report that you felt it using the link above. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 2, 2021

