Did you feel it? Agencies monitoring reports of shaking, ‘boom’ in southeastern Mass.

(WHDH) –The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service are monitoring reports that residents in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island felt shaking and heard a “boom” on Friday.

MEMA said it is unaware of any damage and has been in contact with the United States Geological Survey, which has reported no seismic activity in the area.

The National Weather Service also noted it hadn’t received any reports of seismic activity.

