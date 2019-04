GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency recorded an earthquake off the coast of Gloucester on Monday night.

The earthquake occurred at 6:09 p.m. and was centered 12 miles southeast of Gloucester and 15 miles east of Marblehead.

The agency also shared some earthquake safety tips.

There were no reported injuries.

Magnitude 1.7 #earthquake near Gloucester, MA at 6:09 PM on Mon 4/22/19

No damage reported.https://t.co/p6Eu1lbFAN Do you know what to do in an earthquake? Drop, Cover, Hold On!https://t.co/M9XCN63id3 pic.twitter.com/9ekAYxPzDT — MEMA (@MassEMA) April 23, 2019

Last night @MassEMA says there was a 1.7 magnitude earthquake. Location was 3 km (12.0 mi) SSE of Gloucester and

24.4 km (15.1 mi) ESE of Marblehead — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) April 23, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)