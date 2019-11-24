Did you feel it? Magnitude 1.8 earthquake recorded in Salem, NH Saturday night

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - The United States Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 1.8 earthquake near Salem, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

The earthquake occurred at 9:45 p.m. about two miles west of Salem center with a depth of just over one and a half miles, the USGS said.

Salem police confirmed the earthquake on Facebook and said, “For those of you wondering, it has been confirmed we had a small earthquake in Salem tonight. Thank you everyone for the concern.”

There were no reported injuries.

