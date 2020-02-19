Share Share: February 19, 2020 February 19, 2020 Did you feel it? Magnitude 1.9 earthquake recorded in NH Courtesy NESC. Owen Boss A magnitude 1.9 earthquake was recorded in New Hampshire early Wednesday morning. The earthquake occurred about 3.6 miles west of Albany, New Hampshire about 5:16 a.m., according to the Northeast States Emergency Consortium. Magnitude 1.9 earthquake occurred 3.6 miles W of Albany, New Hampshire around 5:16 this morning.https://t.co/XIGtYwG3Ft pic.twitter.com/NCXyKqeFA0 — NESEC (@NESEC) February 19, 2020