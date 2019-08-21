Did you feel it? Magnitude 2.0 earthquake recorded in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston College-Weston Observatory, Earth and Environmental Service recorded an earthquake in Wareham early Wednesday morning.

The earthquake occurred around 1:30 a.m, according to the Wareham Department of Natural Resources.

There were no reported injuries.

The observatory is currently doing more research on the event and will provide updates as soon as possible.

