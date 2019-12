PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake in Plymouth Tuesday evening.

The earthquake occurred at 5:30 p.m. about 1 mile north of Plymouth center with a depth of just under 5 miles, the USGS said.

There were no reported injuries.

