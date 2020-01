TILTON, N.H. (WHDH) - The United States Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake in Tilton, New Hampshire on Sunday night.

The earthquake, which had a depth of just over three miles, occurred around 8:45 p.m., according to the USGS.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)