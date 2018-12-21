Did you feel it? Magnitude 2.1 earthquake shakes several central Mass. communities

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Weston Observatory has confirmed a magnitude 2.1 earthquake occurred in the Templeton/Gardner area on Friday.

Some residents took to social media around 1 p.m. to report feeling the earth shake.

The observatory confirmed an earthquake occurred around 12:51 p.m.

The epicenter was located one mile west-northwest of Gardner.

In a tweet, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said it has received reports of shaking but is unaware of any reports of issues or damage.

