Did you feel it? Magnitude 2.2 earthquake shakes several central Mass. communities

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A magnitude 2.2 earthquake rattled the Templeton-Gardner area on Friday, sending many residents running to social media to see if their neighbors had felt the tremor.

The Weston Observatory confirmed an earthquake occurred around 12:51 p.m. about a mile west-northwest of the Central Massachusetts city of Gardner.

Some residents felt their whole house shake when the ground beneath them began to move.

One woman recalled the shocking moment when she realized something was wrong.

“I’m in my living room. It was about 12:30., and all of the sudden I heard this loud bang,” she told 7News. “The whole house shook. So I text my dad’s girlfriend to see if she fell or something. She said, ‘No, I thought it was you.’ It was really weird.”

Another woman said, “A lot of people thought their house was hit by a tree or a car or just something. It was kind of crazy.”

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said it has received reports of shaking but is unaware of any reports of issues or damage.

